NWC to undertake infrastructure work in Mona, expect delays

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that it will be carrying out extension infrastructure work in sections of Mona Heights, St Andrew which will result in some displacement.

The works will start on Wednesday and are expected to be completed by December 7 and will be carried out on weekdays between 9:00 a.m and 5:00 p.m.

The scope of work will involve the construction of approximately 150 metres of collector trunk sewers, manholes and plot laterals and will begin at the intersections of Aralia Drive and Daisy Avenue toward the intersections of Palmetto and Bouganvilla Avenues.

For the duration of the work, residents living on the impacted roads will be permitted access to their properties while the motoring public is being advised to utilise alternate routes.

Motorists are also advised to follow the instructions of the flagmen as well as directional signs that will be posted in the vicinity of the worksite.

