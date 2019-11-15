Portmore taxi driver reported missing

Thirty-seven-year-old Kerrol Todd otherwise called ‘Plague’, a taxi operator of Westchester in Portmore, St Catherine has been missing since Sunday, November 10.

The police say he is dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

The Portmore Police are that Todd was last seen at home about 6:30 a.m.

His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kerrol Todd is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-949-8422, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

