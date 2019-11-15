Revellers get early taste of Xodus ‘Enchanted’
Published:Friday | November 15, 2019 | 12:22 AM
Carnival Band Xodus recently debuted its ‘Enchanted’ 2020 costume options with a grand celebration at 36 Hope Road, Kingston.
The fully themed event attracted excited revellers, as the band brought to life fairytale characters through colourful, vibrant costumes, rope dancers and a massive stage.
Hosted by Jamaican social media sensation Quite Perry and Trinidadian MC Major Penny, Xodus left an indelible mark on the local carnival fraternity. Here are the highlights.