Revellers get early taste of Xodus ‘Enchanted’

Carnival Band Xodus recently debuted its ‘Enchanted’ 2020 costume options with a grand celebration at 36 Hope Road, Kingston.

The fully themed event attracted excited revellers, as the band brought to life fairytale characters through colourful, vibrant costumes, rope dancers and a massive stage.

Hosted by Jamaican social media sensation Quite Perry and Trinidadian MC Major Penny, Xodus left an indelible mark on the local carnival fraternity. Here are the highlights.