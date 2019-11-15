Salada sponsors Grennell Driving School’s 5K race

SaladA Foods Jamaica is reaffirming its commitment to road safety through its sponsorship of the Grennell’s Road Safety 5K race.

The Grennell’s Road Safety 5K race will be held on Saturday. Proceeds of this year’s 5K will go towards the Percy Junior Hospital in Spaldings, Manchester.

This year’s staging is being held in memory of Jason Alliman, a young prosecutor who lost his life as a result of a motor vehicle crash in 2015.

“This 5K is telling people that we need to see a stop to what is happening on our roads. This is to remember people and to encourage people to give support to family members who are going through tough times,” said chairman of the event, Alphonso Grennell.

COMPELLED TO SUPPORT

Business Manager at Salada Foods Jamaica Sherianne Thompson Hart said the company was compelled to support the 5K, as most Jamaicans have been impacted by road crashes.

“Road safety affects all of us as Jamaicans. We hear about motor vehicle accidents every day, we see it for ourselves during our daily commute,” Thompson Hart said, noting that road fatalities are already up 17 per cent over last year.

For the third year in a row, Salada Foods is supporting the Grennell’s Road Safety 5K race under its flagship brand Jamaica Mountain Peak.

Errol Alliman, father of road crash victim, Jason, thanked the Grennell’s Driving School for staging this year’s road safety 5K in honour of his son’s life.

“I know that this 5K may be considered a relatively small effort in promoting road safety. But if more people and more sponsors take up the challenge like this to promote road safety, it would help the Government and other state agencies to rid the roads of the scourge that we see on the roads today,” Alliman said.