First White House official defies Trump...now giving closed-door testimony in impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON (AP) —Impeachment investigators in the United States House or Representatives are now hearing from a White House budget official in closed-door testimony at the Capitol.

Lawmakers convened to interview Mark Sandy.

He is the first official from the Office of Management and Budget to defy President Donald Trump’s instructions not to testify.

Like other witnesses in the investigation, Sandy was expected to receive a congressional subpoena to appear.

Investigators are eager to hear from Sandy as they scrutinise the administration’s decision to withhold military aid from Ukraine.

The hold-up of that assistance came as Trump asked Ukraine’s new president to investigate Democrats and Trump political rival Joe Biden.

That request is central to the impeachment inquiry.

Trump insists that he did nothing wrong.

