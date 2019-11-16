High alert activated for missing 12-y-o student

The police have activated a high alert for a 12-year-old student who has been missing for ten days.

The Spanish Town Police say Britney Boyd, who is from Beacon Hill district, St Catherine, has not been seen since November 06.

According to the police, Britney was last seen at home about 8:45 a.m. that day wearing her school uniform – white blouse and burgundy tunic.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and abou5 feet 1 inch tall.

Members of the public who have information on Britney’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police emergency number 119 or the nearest police station.

