JN introduces service clubs for members

The Jamaica National Group has introduced a network of service clubs to its members with the aim of encouraging them to work together to take action, which will improve their life and the lives of all Jamaicans.

Earl Jarrett, chief executive officer of The Jamaica National Group, explained the role of the JN Circle to JN members at a Corporate Area Circle meeting, held at the JN Bank Half-Way Tree branch recently.

“The JN Circle will provide an opportunity for our members to meet and to share interests,” he explained. “It is my hope that the JN Circle will agitate for change; assist in resolving issues; and find solutions to problems, such as health and wellness; technology, and safety, among other areas.”

He outlined that in the JN Circle, “you will also take on troublesome issues; and identify solutions, which you can send through to me and the rest of the team; and, if necessary, through advocacy to the policymakers.”

Jarrett said it was his vision that chapters of the JN Circle will be established in the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States of America, where other JN members, with similar interests, can come together and create a movement.

PROJECT’S MANDATE

Explaining how the JN Circle will work, Chevanese Peters, project coordinator at the JN Foundation, said the Circle’s mandate was to network, advocate and build communities.

She outlined that the benefits of the JN Circle will provide members with the opportunity to build their network; benefit from empowerment training; leadership and capacity building; and its members will be exposed to JN representatives with subject matter expertise and resources.

“You must be volunteer minded … you must be passionate about your community; we want members who are honest, have integrity; and are accountable and upstanding in their community,” she explained about the attributes of prospective members.

Claudine Allen, member ombudsman, member relations and quality assurance executive at The Jamaica National Group, said chapters have already been formed in Portland and St Thomas; and others will be rolled out in parishes across the country in the coming months.

“The JN Circle will provide a platform for our members and customers to lead change in their respective communities and to improve lives,” she said.

Allen said through the JN Circle, members will have the opportunity to improve their bond with the organisation; build networks, with like-minded persons; and initiate sustainable projects to assist in the development of their communities.