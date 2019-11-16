Lone gunman on foot kills two men in broad daylight in Olympic Gardens

A lone gunman, travelling on foot, reportedly shot and killed two men, minutes apart, in broad daylight, in Olympic Gardens, St Andrew yesterday.

Olympic Gardens falls within the boundaries of the St Andrew South state of emergency (SOE).

The dead men have been identified as Damion Paige, 35, of Poinciana Avenue, and Kemar Daley, 28, of Hibiscus Avenue, both in Tower Hill.

The Hunts Bay Police report that about 2:15 p.m., Paige was among a group of men sitting on Tower Avenue when he was pounced upon by the lone gunman.

It's reported that the gunman opened fire hitting him.

The police say the gunman then walks to William Crescent where he also shot Daley.

Both men were pronounced dead at hospital.

Since the start of the year over 150 people have been killed in communities that fall within the St Andrew South Police Division.

