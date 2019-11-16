Two men charged for allegedly chasing, shooting man to death

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a man in central Kingston earlier this month.

They are Dwight Leslie, also called ‘Cat Fish’ or ‘Cattas’, 30, and Tyreek Johnson, also called ‘Ramone’ or ‘Isis’, 20, both of whom reside in the central Kingston community known as South Side.

The police say both men have been charged with murder, shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The charges stem from the shooting death of 29-year-old Allando Hibbert, also called ‘Moonie’, who resided at Ebonyvale, in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

According to the Central Kingston Police, Hibbert was standing at the entrance to an apartment building on Fleet Street when he was approached by two men carrying guns.

It’s alleged that Hibbert tried to escape but was chased by Leslie and Johnson and shot several times.

Another man who was in the vicinity of the incident also received gunshot wounds, police said.

Hibbert died while undergoing treatment. The other man was admitted for treatment.

The police say Leslie and Johnson were arrested and placed before an identification parade where they were positively identified.

