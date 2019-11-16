Two men charged for brazen killing of domino-playing Manchester man

Two men who reside in the Corporate Area have been charged for the brazen daylight killing of a man while he played dominoes in Manchester two weeks ago.

Mario Martin, 43, a mason of Cassia Crescent, in Olympic Gardens, St Andrew, and Jesse Reynolds, 32, a janitor of Water Street, in Denham Town, west Kingston, have been charged with murder, conspiracy to murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

They were formally charged on Thursday after they were pointed out during an identification parade, the police disclosed.

It’s reported that about 11:00a.m. on November 2, Cornel Whitfield, a mason of Clarke’s Town Road, in Mandeville, was among a group of persons at a shop playing dominoes when he was surprised by two men armed with guns.

It’s reported that the men, who were travelling on foot, opened fire, hitting him several times before making their escape. No one else was injured.

