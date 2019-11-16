Wanted men held in Hanover operation -- police

The police say two wanted men are among four persons who were apprehended during a special operation in Green Island, Hanover yesterday.

A 9mm pistol with three rounds of ammunition were also seized during the six-hour operation, which began at 4:30a.m.

The names of the wanted men were not released.

The police say one was wanted for grievous sexual assault but gave no details about the offence for which the other man was being sought.

According to the police Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), one of the wanted men was apprehended, along with another man, after a Taurus 9mm pistol was found “in their possession” during a search of premises.

The other wanted man was taken into custody in the community of Dias, CCU disclosed.

The police say a fourth man was apprehended for breaches of the so-called lottery scam law after he was found in possession of identity information of persons living overseas.

