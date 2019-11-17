21-y-o student charged after seizure of 9mm pistol in Dumfries, St James

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure of a Bersa Thunder 9mm pistol with a magazine containing three 9mm cartridges was seized by the police in Dumfries district, St James yesterday.

The St James police say 21-year-old Christopher Daley, a student of West Gate Hills, has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 3:15 p.m., a team was on patrol in the area when they saw Daley acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion. Daley allegedly ran on seeing the police, he was however accosted, searched and the weapon taken from his waistband.

Daley’s court date is to be announced at a later date.