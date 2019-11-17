THE CALLING - Roosevelt Hudson committed to the preaching of the gospel

Mandeville, Manchester:

Sometimes, it takes an earth-shattering experience for us to cling to the source of all our strength, and that is what happened with theology student, Roosevelt Hudson.

Having accepted the message from the tender age of 12, Hudson like many of his counterparts, found himself wandering and soon took to the things of the world.

“2 Corinthians 6: 2 says, ‘In an acceptable time I have heard you, and in the day of salvation I have helped you. Behold now is the accepted time behold, now is the day of salvation’. I heard that appeal at the tender age of 12 and was baptized into the Christian faith, but upon my enrollment into high school, I found myself out of the church. So, I was that lost sheep which is recorded within the Bible.”

Hudson said he found it difficult to witness to people, and it was even more difficult to abstain from sex and smoking, but he fought with everything in him to do things the right way.

“The word of God gave me the power to overcome these obstacles. According to Philippians 4:13, ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me’, and 2 Corinthians 12: 9, ‘My grace is sufficient for me, for my strength is made perfect in weakness’. Starting out first was not easy, but through prayer, church council, and the reading of spiritual materials that speak to these circumstances and how others have overcome these hurdles and gaining the victory through Jesus Christ.”

Amid all his efforts to remain strong, it was the death of his brother that caused the 360-degree turn for the better.

“My return to the family of God as the prodigal son happened when my brother was murdered within the community where we lived. Through that experience, the Holy Spirit used it as a wake-up call to knock at the door of my heart. This process led me to recommit my life to the Lord through rebaptism and since then I have been in the faith for seven years.”

He continued, “My involvement in ministry started after I recommitted my life to Jesus Christ. There was a prayer breakfast which was held at my church, and I can recall the preacher saying was that if we want to be mission-driven for Jesus Christ, we must get involved with business or actives of the church.”

Hudson said even though church members and other individuals suggested that ministry was his calling, it was confirmation from the Almighty that convinced him.

“It was Jesus Christ who placed that calling upon my life and then allowed others to observe that calling in me. Jeremiah felt the word of God like a fire shot up in his bones. He would not hold it back, but speak, and I felt a similar feeling - like the Lord was calling me into ministry. There was much prayer done and even now, because this calling is a sacred and Holy calling from God.”

Aside from spending quality time with his wife, Lakeisha Campbell-Hudson, reading, watching the news, football, history channel, walking, exercising and hiking, Hudson’s loves nothing more than to see others glorifying God and living a life of righteousness.

“What God wants for His people of this world is the same thing I desire. According to 2 Peter 3:9, ‘The Lord is not slack concerning His promise as some count slackness, but is longsuffering toward us, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance’. I desire that all should come to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ and prepare for His return, to uphold the moral values of the Bible and society,” he ended.

familyandreligion@gleanerjm.com