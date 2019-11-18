Beheading Trial | Prosecution closes case

Prosecutors have closed their case in the murder trial of two men charged in connection with the beheading of a St Catherine woman and her teenage daughter in 2011.

Paula Llewellyn, the lead prosecutor, made the announcement in the Home Circuit Court this afternoon after the final police witness gave evidence.

Anthony Williams, the attorney representing Sanja Ducally, has since indicated that he intends to ask the court to find that prosecutors have not made out a prima facie case against his client.

Williams is scheduled to begin making his no-case submissions to presiding judge Vivienne Harris at 3 o’clock this afternoon.

Ducally and Kemar Riley are among five men charged with the July 20, 2011 killing of Charmaine Cover-Rattray, 40, and her 18-year-old daughter Joeith Lynch inside their Lauriston, St Catherine, home.

The other three, Adrian Campbell, Fabian Smith, and Roshane Goldson, have already pleaded guilty to non-capital murder and are scheduled to be sentenced on December 13.

