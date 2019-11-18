CASE students called to disciplinary hearings over demonstration

Several students at the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) in Portland who staged a protest over what they say were poor conditions at the institution are now the subject of disciplinary hearings.

The students are being accused of publicly bringing the college into disrepute.

On November 1, dozens of students protested over conditions at the college.

Among other things, they complained about a lack of water, uncollected garbage, and poorly cooked meals.

The institution is alleging that the students’ actions breached the college’s code of conduct.

