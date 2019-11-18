Clean sweep for JLP in the West, touts Hutchinson

Jamaica Labour Party Deputy (JLP) Leader of Area Council Four, JC Hutchinson, is touting that there will be a clean sweep for the party in the western section of the island at the next general election.

Addressing supporters last night, Hutchinson, the Member of Parliament for North West St Elizabeth, said there is only one seat in the area council which is proving to be a challenge for the party.

“We are going to capture North Trelawny, we are going to capture Western Hanover, we are going to capture Central Westmoreland, we are going to capture South St James, and I have always said the seat of North East St Elizabeth has been won already by the Jamaica Labour Party and it can be won again, and it is going to be won again my mister Solely,” said Hutchinson while speaking at the Petro Plains Divisional Conference at the Newell High School in South West St Elizabeth.

“The only seat that we have a challenge with is Western Westmoreland. Otherwise, ladies and gentlemen, I am giving you the assurance we are looking to make a clean sweep of area council four,” Hutchinson added.

That constituency is represented by the People’s National Party’s (PNP) Dr Wykeham McNeill.

A general election is due by 2021.

In the last general election, the JLP picked up key seats including West Central St James, Central St James, Eastern Hanover, South West St Elizabeth and South East St Elizabeth, roaring to victory over the PNP.

