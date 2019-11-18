Flash flood watch in effect for low-lying, flood-prone areas

A flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone across Jamaica remains in effect.

A flash flood watch means that flash flooding is possible and residents are advised to take precautionary measures and be ready for quick action if flooding is observed or if a warning is issued.

The weather alert remains in effect until 5 o'clock this afternoon.

The Meteorological Service says a slow-moving Cold Front across Jamaica has been producing unstable weather conditions across northern and southwestern parishes during the night.

Satellite imagery and rainfall data indicate that periods of light to moderate showers and thunderstorms have been affecting sections of mainly northern and southeastern parishes during the night.

Additionally, the Cold Front is projected to linger across the island, resulting in an increase in unstable weather conditions today through to Wednesday.

The forecast is for cloudy conditions with periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms, which could be heavy at times.

Flash flooding is, therefore, possible over low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes.

The Meteorological Service says it will continue to monitor the situation.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.