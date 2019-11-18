Homemade gun seized in St James

The police in St James are reporting the seizure of a homemade shotgun during an operation in Coral Gardens in the parish on Sunday.

The Montego Bay Police report that about 4:00 p.m., a team was in the area when an abandoned building was searched and the firearm was seen among debris.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.

