Jamaica Inn dedicates HJ award to Peter Morrow’s memory

WESTERN BUREAU:

Though hotelier Peter Morrow died recently in a plane crash in Miami, Florida, his presence was felt at Friday night’s RJRGLEANER 2019 Hospitality Jamaica Awards in Montego Bay, St James.

Not only was there a moment of silence to mark his passing and a video tribute to highlight his contribution to tourism, but the Ocho Rios-based Jamaica Inn, which he co-owned with his brother, Eric Morrow, was crowned Jamaica’s Most Eco/Sustainable Resort for 2019.

After collecting the award, Jamaica Inn General Manager Kyle Mais told The Gleaner that the hotel was delighted to be recognised locally, even as the mood among staff and management at the property remains solemn as they continue to mourn Morrow’s death.

Grateful

“We accept this award in honour and memory of Peter Morrow. We really wish he was here to see us win this very prestigious award,” said Mais.

“It’s great to be recognised locally, more so by the RJRGLEANER Communications Group. It really does mean a lot. We really appreciate it very much.”

In winning the award, Jamaican Inn turned back the challenge of Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort and Half Moon Hotel.

Morrow, 73, whose passion for tourism was widely admired and who was also an avid pilot, died along with mechanic Christopher Belcher, 50, when the plane in which they were travelling crashed near a mall in Florida on October 31.

Morrow’s career in the hospitality sector started in the 1960s shortly after he completed his studies in London, England, and Paris, France. He and Eric, following the retirement of their father in 1980, took over operations of the Jamaica Inn property.

