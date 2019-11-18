Manchester MC Fraud Trial | Hearing postponed over space issues

The multimillion-dollar Manchester Municipal Corporation fraud trial had to be postponed today because of the unavailability of a courtroom.

The Porus Court was this morning packed to capacity with matters that were transferred from the Manchester Parish Court, resulting in the postponement.

A section of the Manchester courthouse was recently destroyed by fire which resulted in cases being transferred to outstations in Porus and Christiana.

Judge Desiree Alleyene extended the bails of the accused and rescheduled the matter for tomorrow in Porus.

On trial are Sanja Elliott, a former official at the Manchester Municipal Corporation, his wife Tashagay Goulbourne-Elliott, and his parents, Edwardo and Myrtle, along with David Harris, Dwayne Sibbles, Kendale Roberts and Radcliff McLean.

They are accused of defrauding the local government authority of more than $400 million.

Police personnel, attorneys and court staff have indicated that the move to the outstations has been difficult because the courts are not centrally located and only have one courtroom each.

For days court workers in Mandeville operated under a tent just outside of the courthouse but have since moved to James Warehouse Plaza in the town.

