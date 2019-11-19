Clarendon farmer charged after allegedly attacking, chopping man

The Clarendon police have charged 27-year-old farmer Bryan Thompson for wounding with intent after he allegedly attacked and chopped another man with a machete on Sunday, November 17.

According to the May Pen police, about 10 o'clock in the morning, the victim was walking along the White Shop main road when he was chopped to the back of his head by the Clarendon farmer.

The man was taken to hospital where he was admitted for treatment and Thompson subsequently arrested and charged.

