Gender Ministry announces new programme to assist adolescent fathers

Gender Minister, Olivia Grange, has announced the start of a new programme to assist adolescent fathers to live up to their responsibilities.

The Young Fathers Jamaica Initiative will be implemented by the Women’s Centre Foundation of Jamaica, which runs the Programme for Adolescent Mothers.

Grange made the announcement in her message to mark International Men’s Day, which is being observed today.

She indicated that the new initiative is designed to “assist adolescent fathers to become outstanding dads.”

Grange also announced the start of the #MentorMe2020 programme which will target at-risk young men.

According to Grange, #MentorMe2020 — to be led by the Bureau of Gender Affairs — will see “outstanding men helping high school boys to become outstanding and balanced men of the future.”

International Men’s Day is being observed under the theme “Building Strong Men through Health and Wellness: Balance di ting”.

Grange said her Ministry will be leading targeted interventions across the country to address some of the health and wellness issues facing men.

“Everyday men across Jamaica make tremendous sacrifices for their families, our communities and our nation. Today, we acknowledge all that you do for us and express our gratitude.

“But we know that in your quest to ensure that the rest of us are okay, you oftentimes don’t pay enough attention to your own wellbeing; and that is why for this year’s celebration we focus on Building Strong Men through Health and Wellness to Balance di Ting.”

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.