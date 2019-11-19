Health department issues more than 200 warning notices to Westmoreland residents

The Westmoreland Health Department has issued more than 200 warning notices to persons failing to comply with instructions to destroy mosquito breeding sites on their properties.

The notices were issued by vector-control workers subsequent to the activation of the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ enhanced mosquito-control programme in August.

The action is in keeping with the Department’s ramped-up efforts to curtail the spread of dengue fever.

Acting Vector Control Coordinator for Westmoreland, Sasharna Matalie, told JIS News that while many residents have been taking responsibility to curtail the prevalence of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which spreads the dengue virus, some persons continue to ignore warnings to destroy existing and potential breeding sites on their premises.

“Currently, we have 90 temporary task workers to bolster our existing staff of eight vector-control workers; they check premises just to ensure that persons are complying. Where we find breeding sites, we have materials at hand to treat. Where we find breeding, we serve warning letters and notices to get these persons to comply,” she stated.

Individuals refusing to obey the notices are liable to be taken before the courts and fined.

