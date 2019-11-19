Noranda to upgrade land rehab, plant 200,000 trees

Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Partners II will upgrade aspects of the company’s present land-rehabilitation methods commencing in the first quarter of 2020, according to Vice-President and General Manager Delroy Dell.

Speaking at a recent meeting at the company, Dell said Noranda also intends to plant 200,000 trees in support of the prime minister’s national tree-planting programme.

“We intend to start first with the development of a number of pioneer plots, in partnership with our small farmers, to determine what better variety of crops, including wholesale yam production, can be introduced on reclaimed lands,” he pointed out.

“We anticipate that the programme will grow and expand, as we expect it to help us take land rehabilitation to improved levels of productivity, buoyed by new partnerships with the agricultural agencies like Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) and the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), and pointing the way for farmers to utilise modern agricultural technology to boost their yields and income,” Dell said.

He reminded the meeting that Noranda has pioneered greenhouse technology on mined-out lands and farmers are seeing amazing results.

In terms of the tree planting, Dell said the effort will have input from company employees, community residents, the Forestry Department, RADA and the JAS.

Both programmes will be launched at a Noranda Sustainable Mining and Farming Expo, set for December 4 at Noranda’s Port Rhoades Sports Club in Discovery Bay, St Ann.