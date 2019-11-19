St Mary police probing suspected suicide involving 9-year-old boy

The St Mary Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 9-year-old boy who was found at his house in Mason Hall district on Monday.

He has been identified by the police as nine-year-old Jaden Grant.

The police report that about 7:15 last night Jaden was found by a relative hanging from a window grille with a piece of cloth tied around his neck.

The police were summoned and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, in Parliament this afternoon, Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips said he was saddened by the news of the suicide.

"We in this House have a responsibility to correct those experiences," he said.

Several children were in Gordon House for a special sitting on violence against children.

Today marks 30 years since the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

