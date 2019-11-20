Denbigh High boy has new vision on future

Once plagued by vision problems that affected his learning, 14-year-old Jamaal Muirhead is seeing a brighter future, courtesy of the charity of two corporate entities.

Muirhead’s story tells the irony of disappointment turning to good, given his unsuccessful application for one of the scholarships offered annually by the J. Wray & Nephew (JWN) Foundation to secondary and ­tertiary students who live in communities surrounding JWN’s business operations in Kingston, Clarendon and St Elizabeth, to him receiving eyeglasses to ­correct ­disabilities in sight and, by extension, learning.

“Jamaal marginally missed out earning one of our yearly academic scholarships. At the time, we did not realise the effects of sight on his ability to learn, until he wrote to us and outlined the challenges. Consequently, we felt compelled to aid this young man, who had articulated his need so well,” said Tanikie McClarthy Allen, JWNF CEO and JWN’s senior director, public affairs and sustainability.

WILLING ALLY

McClarthy Allen said that they set about establishing a partner, and Optical Elements proved a willing ally.

“It’s always a pleasure to help persons in need and helping young people is extra special, as they have their whole lives full of opportunities ahead of them,” said Peta-Gay McDonald, optometrist at Optical Elements, which is based on Half-Way Tree Road in Kingston.

McDonald added: “Needless to say, the gift of sight is ­immeasurable and we treasure being able to assist. Jamaal was so affable, and it was really heartwarming for us as we interacted with him and his mother.”

The Denbigh High School student has been plagued by short-sightedness since his ­primary-school days.

“From he was in grade five, he has always told me that his eye is giving him problems, but because I don’t have the money, I couldn’t address it,” said his mom, Jadine Boothe. “I’m a single parent and it’s not easy on me.”

Boothe has another son, Jermaine, a sixth-former at Garvey Maceo High, and noted her commitment to their education.

“It’s not easy. Anything I have, I give them to go to school. I’m thankful for the glasses. It eases a lot of pressure,” she said. “I’m trying with them; I want them to succeed.”

Muirhead was overwhelmed at the prospect of improved vision and what that would mean for his education.

“I’m very happy because sometimes it’s difficult for me to see, so it’s a kind of improvement for me; it’s an upliftment for me,” said a grateful Muirhead, who hails from Gimmi-Me-Bit, within the JWN’s New Yarmouth Estate environs in Clarendon.

“Sometimes I cannot see well on the board (blackboard) and sometimes the teacher is going fast and sometimes, because of the board size, they have to rub it off, and sometimes I miss some notes,” said Muirhead, explaining the difficulties he has faced in the classroom.

He added: “My lowest grades are in English; that’s my weakness, because English includes a lot of reading, so I think the glasses will help me improve that.”

Now that his eyes have been fitted with corrective lenses, Muirhead is upbeat about ­beating the books.

“I’ll be able to catch the notes quicker. Sometimes when they give the notes, they explain it, so now I’ll be able to understand it more,” he said.