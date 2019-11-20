Ganja valued at $4.5M seized in St Ann, six men charged

Six men have been charged following the seizure of more than 1,000 pounds of ganja in Exchange, Ocho Rios, St Ann on Wednesday.

The police say drugs have an estimated street value of $4.5 Million.

Charged with possession of ganja, dealing in ganja and taking preparatory steps to export ganja are 53-year-old Rueben Simpson, a businessman, 60-yea-old Maxfield Mignott, 44-year-old Desmond Gordon, a taxi operator, 63-year-old farmer Desmond Gordo, 31-year-old Ricardo West and 56-year-old Stanley Morris, a taxi operator, all of StAnn addresses.

The police report that about 4:00 p.m. a team was on operation in the area when the saw the men reportedly removing the illicit drug from a premises.

They were subsequently arrested and later charged.

They are scheduled to appear before the St Ann Parish Court on Friday, November 22.

