Jamaican ‘Cassanova’ lands on US Top 15 most-wanted list

Jamaican Leroy Headley who has been wanted in the United States for the April 2018 murder of the mother of his two children, has been added to the US Marshal top 15 most-wanted-men list.

According to www.usmarshals.gov, Headley, 38, who has been dubbed a modern-day ‘Cassanova’, has landed on the Marshals’ 15 most-wanted fugitives list, and authorities are asking the public for information that could lead to his arrest.

The Gleaner gathered that the US Marshals have intensified their search for Headley, who is accused of committing the brutal murder in Vermont.

“Leroy Headley’s alleged crimes have earned him a spot on this exclusive list we reserve for fugitives we consider the worst of the worst,” said US Marshals Service Director Donald Washington.

“We want his elevation to 15 most wanted to send a message that our investigation to find him is a top priority. We will use every available resource to bring him to justice”, Washington disclosed.

A reward of up to US$25,000 is being offered by the US Marshals for information leading directly to his arrest.

Reports are that on May 3, 2018, Headley allegedly shot and killed Anako Lumumba, 33, in their home in South Burlington, Vermont.

When authorities arrived at the residence, they found Lumumba dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities believe after the crime, Headley fled to Albany, New York, where he abandoned his vehicle. US Marshals believe he could be anywhere.

According to reports, Headley has personal ties in Westmoreland, Jamaica, where he was born.

The US Marshals say he also has ties in Las Vegas, parts of Massachusetts, Florida, and could have associates in Montreal and Toronto, Canada.

The authorities have labelled Headley a womanising suspect.

He frequents dating sites and has a track record of womanising, which may help him hide in plain sight as he forms relationships with women who do not know his true identity.

Headley (aka Lee Hadley, Lee Hadly, Lee Headley, and Derrick Pitts) is a 5-foot-6 black male weighing approximately 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He has a slight Jamaican accent; he may be sporting a shaved head or dreadlocks.