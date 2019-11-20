King Street tax office again closed over air quality complaints

The Tax Office located on King Street in downtown Kingston has again been closed because of noxious fumes.

Speaking with The Gleaner, Chief Corporate Communications Officer at Tax Administration Jamaica, Meris Haughton, indicated that this morning staff complained about the air quality inside the building with reports of persons falling ill.

Haughton says a decision was taken to evacuate the building in the interest of safety.

WATCH: Security guards stand at the entrance to the King Street Tax office to prevent people from entering the building which has been evacuated amid air quality complaints - La Tania-Jonelle Hall video. pic.twitter.com/f9OAjctV7i — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) November 20, 2019

She informed that talks were held with the building’s landlord where it was disclosed that work was carried overnight inside the premises and that fumes from the material made its way into the air conditioning system.

Haughton says further discussions will be held with the landlord today on the way forward.

She says the building is being aired out and it is likely, following an assessment, that it will remain closed for the rest of the day.

Two weeks ago, the building had to be evacuated because of noxious fumes.

At that time, Haughton said the fumes emanated from a garbage truck that became trapped and circulated inside the building.

