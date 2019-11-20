Kingston man charged following shooting

Detectives assigned to the Kingston Central Police Division arrested and charged a man on Monday in relation to a shooting incident on Sarah Street in Kingston.

Charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and shooting with intent is 23-year-old Jevon Atoms, of National Heroes Circle, Kingston 4.

The police report that about 11:15 a.m.on Wednesday, October 30 Atoms reportedly shot a man with whom he had an altercation.

The police were alerted and the injured man was taken to the hospital and was admitted for treatment.

Following the shooting, an investigation was launched and Atoms was arrested and placed before an identification parade where he was pointed out by the complainant.

A court date is to be set.

