Man charged following confrontation involving gun

The Kingston Eastern Police have charged a 29-year-old man in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm and ammunition during an operation in Pleasant Heights, Harbour View, Kingston 17 on Monday.

He is 29-year-old Jahborie Brown, of Trevota Road, Kingston 2.

The Elletson Road Police report that about 7:55 a.m. a team was in the area when they responded to an altercation between two men.

They say on the arrival, the complainant accused Brown of using a firearm to hit him on the forehead.

Brown was searched and one 9mm pistol with a magazine containing five 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in his possession.

He is scheduled to appear before the Corporate Area Gun Court on Thursday, November 21.

