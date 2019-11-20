NWC gives new December deadline to complete Ferry pipeline project

The National Water Commission (NWC) now says it expects to complete the Ferry pipeline project in December.

This means that although water storage systems across the island have increased significantly some people in the corporate area will be without consistent supplies leading up to Christmas.

The NWC had set an April timeline to install a new 18-inch main to transport water from St Catherine to Kingston.

It later revised the deadline to July and then to November.

READ: NWC says Ferry pipeline to be operational by July

Speaking on the Morning Agenda on Power 106FM, NWC president Mark Barnett said a series of issues contributed to the delay.

Among them, he said, were delays in the importation of materials.

He said, too, that there have been changes to the initial route for the pipes.

"These are not abnormal in a construction project,” said Barnett but noted that the situation is more critical because it involves the prime commodity of water.

Barnett said, with the Hermitage Dam now at 100 per cent of capacity and the Mona Reservoir at 98 per cent, the NWC has been redistributing water to areas impacted by the prolonged delay in restoring the Ferry distribution system.

In the meantime, places like Molynes Road and Seaward Drive will continue to see disruptions in their water supply systems.

