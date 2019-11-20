One-legged senior citizen shot dead on North Street, 28 spent shells found
Morning commute along North Street in Kingston was interrupted this morning as police investigators cordoned off the road to probe the murder of a one-legged man, said to be in his 70s.
A relative identified the man as Delroy Nathan.
The police recovered 28 spent shells from the scene.
An eyewitness said around 8:30 a.m., a man got out of a black Nissan Note at the intersection of North and King streets
The eyewitness said the car then proceeded further up North Street where a second man got out.
Both men then approached the senior citizen and opened fire, killing him on the spot.
A relative said, she could not identify why the senior citizen would have been killed.
