Preemie Foundation donates equipment to Victoria Jubilee

The Preemie Foundation of Jamaica in collaboration with Friendly Lodge 239 handed over JA$500,000 worth of medical equipment to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital this afternoon.

Founder, Serika Sterling, gave birth to premature triplets in 2017, two of whom did not survive.

She said in addition to raising awareness and providing support to the mothers of premature babies, the foundation finds it important to donate to the institutions providing care.

“There are a lot of mothers that I met while I was pregnant and in the hospital who lost premature children and not because they could not have been saved - it’s just that the hospital was not equipped,” she said.

In expressing thanks to the donors, consultant paediatrician, Dr Samantha Walker, noted that 15 to 20 percent of the 8,000 babies born in Jamaica each year are premature.

“Were actually getting equipment that we don’t have available in other parts of the island,” Walker said.

Among the items donated were bubble cap circuits, nasal tubing, infant nasal prongs and infant bonnet interface.

Both donors expressed intent to continue the partnership that will see the unit being upgraded to a level three facility.

