Residents of St Elizabeth Infirmary pampered on Volunteer Day

Residents of the St Elizabeth Infirmary were treated to a day of pampering during the second annual Volunteer Day staged by the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development on the grounds of the facility in Santa Cruz on Friday, November 15.

As part of the day’s activities, residents of the infirmary were treated to manicures, pedicures, hair grooming, and massages.

Portfolio minister Desmond McKenzie headed the group of volunteers, which included mayors, councillors, and chief executive officers of municipalities across the island.

They were joined by representatives of the Social Development Commission, Jamaica Fire Brigade, and the Sandals Foundation.

McKenzie lauded the staff at the infirmary for the care they have been providing to the indigent residents, noting that “they have being doing an excellent job”.

Citing the more than $700 million being spent by the Government to carry out upgrades at infirmaries across the island this financial year, McKenzie said that the initiative is aimed at improving the lives of the residents of the facilities. He called on corporate Jamaica to join the effort.

For his part, mayor of Black River Councillor Derrick Sangster said that Volunteer Day highlights the fact that the local government ministry does “whatever is necessary to make the lives of residents of the infirmaries as comfortable as possible”.

“They have made their contribution to society, and now that they are no longer able to take care of themselves, we feel we have a responsibility to ensure that they live out their last days in comfort,” Sangster said.

Volunteer Day is observed in Local Government Month, which is celebrated in November each year.