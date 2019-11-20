UTech President Professor Stephen Vasciannie demitting office

The hunt is on for a new president of the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech).

In a statement this afternoon, the university announced that ​incumbent, Professor Stephen Vasciannie has indicated that for personal and professional reasons he will not renew his contract when it expires on December 31.

However, Pro Chancellor Richard Powell said Vasciannie has offered to extend his tenure to support the transitional arrangements for his succession.

"The Council is grateful that Professor Vasciannie had accepted the invitation to take on the mantle of leadership at UTech, Jamaica during this season of its evolution," Powell said.



IN PHOTO: Professor Stephen Vasciannie (left) during a recent student protest at the Ministry of Education.

Powell also said Vasciannie made a significant contribution during his three-year tenure, achieving, among other things, institutional accreditation and launching the University of Technology, Jamaica Press.

He said the president also demonstrated a strong student-centred approach and leadership in strengthening teaching, research and service.

"These and other important initiatives have served to strengthen the University’s institutional capacity and brand, as well as enhanced the value of the university’s offerings," said Powell in a statement.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.