$2.6M worth of ganja seized in Westmoreland, three Hondurans detained

Three Hondurans have been detained by the police following the seizure of approximately 656 pounds of ganja off the coast of Negril, Westmoreland.

According to the police, the drugs have an estimated street value of approximately $2.6 million.

The Narcotics Police report that about 9 o’clock Tuesday night members of the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard intercepted a vessel with three men aboard.

The vessel was searched and the ganja alleged found.

The men were subsequently handed over to the police.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

