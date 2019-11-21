Thu | Nov 21, 2019

Corporate Hands | Grace treats patrons to limited-edition cookbook

Published:Thursday | November 21, 2019 | 12:21 AM
Grace Kitchens, in celebration of its 50th anniversary celebrations, treated patrons at the annual Denbigh show to their limited-edition cookbook and gift basket.
Contributed
Grace Kitchens, in celebration of its 50th anniversary celebrations, treated patrons at the annual Denbigh show to their limited-edition cookbook and gift basket.