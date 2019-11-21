Don’t sulk if your first story flops, veteran tells rookies

Young journalists have been urged to put in the hard work in honing their craft and not be discouraged if they initially fail the high standards demanded in competitive newsrooms.

The advice was offered by 24-year stalwart Enthrose Campbell, a staple in the editorial department of the state-run Jamaica Information Service, at a Press Association of Jamaica Veterans Luncheon at the Courtyard Marriott hotel in New Kingston yesterday.

“Stick-to-itiveness is important for any young reporter. I started as an editor at the JIS, and I wasn’t the best, but because of my qualifications, I got the job. The first story I did was horrible, but I learnt that before you leave the office for an assignment, do the research. It helps,” said Campbell.

While noting that her career growth had been nurtured by more “seasoned” reporters, Campbell called for media practitioners to develop an appreciation for the art of writing, which, she said, must be underpinned by discipline and a passion for perfection.

Campbell, political reporter Balfour Henry of the Jamaica Observer, former Gleaner photojournalist Headley ‘Dellmar’ Samuels, and IRIE FM broadcaster Elise Kelly were given citations for their years of dedication at yesterday’s function, which is part of a series of activities marking Journalism Week.

A special citation was presented to PAJ life member Carmen Tipling, while François St Juste collected the award on behalf of his late father, film-maker Franklyn ‘Chappie’ St Juste.

The 2019 Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) National Journalism Week culminates on Saturday with the highly anticipated awards gala to be held at the Courtleigh Auditorium in New Kingston, but on Wednesday, the group found time to honour six stalwarts of the profession, who have made significant contributions over the years.

