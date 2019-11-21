Gas prices down $0.15, diesel down $0.97

Gas prices have gone down by $0.15 effective Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $129.41 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $132.24.

Automotive diesel oil has moved down by $0.97 per litre to sell for $135.84.

The price of Kerosene has decreased by $2.48 to sell for $114.81.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas has moved up by $0.42 to sell for $45.89, while butane has increased by $0.92 to sell for $53.38 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

