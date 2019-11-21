GeoTech to take legal action against e-Learning Jamaica over contract termination

GeoTechVision Jamaica is preparing to head to court as it seeks to take on the state-owned e-Learning Jamaica Company Limited over its decision to terminate the entity’s contract under the Tablets in Schools Programme.

GeoTech says it is moving to protect its interest after Prime Minister Andrew Holness did not respond to its appeal for his intervention in the dispute.

The information technology company wrote to Holness on October 25.

E-Learning issued the termination in September on the grounds that GeoTech did not meet the terms of the contract, a claim the company has rejected.

The contract valued at US$16 million was awarded to GeoTech Vision last October.

The company has indicated that it could lose some $30 million dollars as a result of the contract being terminated.

In addition to seeking Holness’ intervention, GeoTech says it also sought the help of Science and Technology Minister Fayval Williams, Karl Samuda, Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Education, Industry and Commerce Minister, Audley Shaw, and the Public Procurement Commission.

According to the company, there has been no response from the government ministers with the Public Procurement Commission indicating on September 20 that they had referred the matter to the Integrity Commission.

“GeoTechVision has acted in good faith and e-Learning Jamaica's purported termination of the contract is without merit,” said Valrie Grant, Managing Director of GeoTechVision, in a statement.

“For e-Learning to try and abandon the agreement is baffling and especially puzzling since every change of scope and plan including agreements on delivery dates for the first phase of the project is documented and explicitly signed off by both parties. This action by e-Learning Jamaica is not only contrary to its own actions but seriously undermines confidence in doing business with Government entities and will discourage well-meaning and innovative businesses and make them less willing to offer their expertise for national development projects,” continued Grant.

