NCB manager promises to remedy problems from recent upgrades

A wide cross section of the Montego Bay business community turned out to officially welcome two new managers who have taken over the financial reins at the National Commercial Bank (NCB) Baywest and Fairview branches.

NCB hosted its Managers’ Welcome Mingle at the Fairview branch last Thursday evening, giving customers the opportunity to meet the new managers at a cocktail reception.

Stuart Barnes and Duwayne Wiggan have given a combined 58 years of service to NCB and have been instrumental in the building of the consumer portfolio, hence, the decision of the hierarchy to transfer them to the busy tourism hub of Montego Bay.

Both locations were being managed by Wayne Hunter, who has now been transferred to NCB Duke Street branch in Kingston.

In the wake of the recent system upgrade which affected the bank’s ICT platform, Barnes said should there be any customers of the Fairview branch who might still be experiencing online transactional issues in that regard, he was giving a commitment to have such technical irritants addressed within his first 60 days.

“The first thing I will undertake is to seek to remedy the majority of those irritants from the recent upgrade of our system. NCB has invested significantly in ­technology, which is what attracts people to NCB,” Barnes affirmed.

Barnes, who managed the Mandeville branch in Manchester and Cross Roads branch in Kingston, took over operations at Fairview on October 24. This is his first stint in Montego Bay.

Wiggan, who joined NCB as a teller in 1991, managed the Brown’s Town branch in St Ann up to the time he was transferred to manage the Fairview branch on October 14.

VALUABLE EXPERIENCE

Having worked in Montego Bay previously, Wiggan has a solid understanding of the financial needs of the discriminating citizenry.

“I bring a wealth of experience, particularly in the area of credit. I will also impart my sales ­leadership skills to my team to ensure that customers will have the best ­experience that we can provide at all times, no matter how challenging the situation may be,” Wiggan said.

Meanwhile, Senior General Manager for NCB’s Corporate, Commercial and Consumer Banking divisions, Brian Boothe, has also sought to address concerns from the wider Montego Bay community regarding what they deem as the permanent closure of the former NCB flagship – the St James Street branch.

He reinforced that “the building is transitioning and, over time, the Fairview branch has become our flagship in Montego Bay”.

“NCB remains committed to being faster, simpler, stronger, and ­providing innovative ­products and services, and the banking ­experience our customers deserve,” Boothe said.