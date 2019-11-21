Samuel Bailey named 2020 Rhodes Scholar

Samuel Bailey is the 2020 Rhodes Scholar.

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen made the announcement moments ago at a ceremony at King's House.

The 23-year-old attended Ardenne High School before moving on to the University of the West Indies, Mona and then to the Cave Hill Campus in Barbados where he studied law.

He then graduated from the Norman Manley Law School and was called to the bar in Jamaica last Friday.

He is now employed at the Caribbean Court of Justice in Trinidad and Tobago.

"Honestly, it has not fully settled in yet, because I had gone for it last year and got the runners up spot. So I wasn't even anticipating getting it, but now I'm relieved and happy," Bailey told The Gleaner.

The Rhodes Scholarship is an international postgraduate award for students to study at the University of Oxford.

It was established in 1902

Bailey joins a long list of Jamaicans to be selected for the prestigious scholarship including Ronald Thwaites in 1968, Delroy Chuck in 1973 and current finance and planning minister Dr Nigel Clarke.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.