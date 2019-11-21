Standards set for the liquefied petroleum gas industry

The Government has established three standards for the liquefied petroleum gas industry.

They were developed by the Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) and the National Compliance and Regulatory Authority, agencies of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture, and Fisheries.

The standards address the inspection, retesting and use of transportable gas; the repair and rebuilding of welded steel cylinders for containing liquefied petroleum gases; and the transportation of gas containers.

Chief Technical Director in the Ministry, Monique Gibbs, has indicated that to ensure a safe and effective LPG industry for the domestic sector and the protection of consumers, it is imperative that the established regulations, codes and standards be enforced or additional programmes be established to improve the operations of filling plants.

Gibbs was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Awareness and Engagement Session for the LPG Monitoring Programme at the BSJ in St Andrew on Tuesday.

“Codes and standards must be in place to protect not only our consumers but also the reputation of the marketing companies and our distributors. Meeting standards in this industry are not optional. The adherence to standards will certainly make our companies, industries and our economies more competitive. The impact of standards is very real,” she said.

She added that the role of government is to promulgate and enforce laws and regulations focused on the protection of human, health and the environment while creating and enabling business environment.

The chief technical director noted further that the LPG sector is an important and vital source of energy for cooking purposes in the domestic sector of Jamaica.

She informed that nationally, approximately 86% of households utilise LPG for cooking with 92.8% of urban dwellers and 78.6% of households in the rural areas doing so.

