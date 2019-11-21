Stop the gang violence, witness testifies at Tesha Miller trial

A self-proclaimed former gang member this morning offered words of advice to individuals involved in gang activity.

The witness was testifying in the trial of Tesha Miller, who is charged with accessory before and after the fact in the 2008 murder of the then chairman of the Jamaica Urban Transit Company, Douglas Chambers.

Responding to questions from a senior deputy director of public prosecutions, the witness, who claims he was a member of the Spanish Town-based Clansman Gang, testified that he was not embarrassed about killing people, but instead was remorseful.

“I feel sorry [about] the things I have done in the past. I’d like it to stop so that’s why I came forward and give the systems and testimony in this court. And to all the other young men out there I’d like them to come forward and served,” the witness said.

“Find a police or someone they can trust to tell their problems and what they have been through,” added the witness, who is serving time for murder and attempted arson.

