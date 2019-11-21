VPA invites school to register for tree-planting competition

The Violence Prevention Alliance (VPA) is inviting schools islandwide to register for the 2019-2020 Trees for Peace Competition by November 30.

To participate in this competition, schools are encouraged to share a picture of the planned area that will be converted into its peace garden, along with a registration form via email to vpajamaica@gmail.com.

Registration forms can also be accessed on the VPA website at www.vpajamaica.org.

The VPA will again collaborate with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information in promoting the Trees for Peace Competition, which focuses on respect, tolerance, care for the environment and each other.

Peace gardens will be judged in February to March of 2020 and cash prizes and trophies will be given to the top three schools. Parish winners will be given plaques, and all schools will receive a certificate of participation.

The 2018 competition was a success, with the winning school being Prospect Primary in St Thomas; second-place winner was Naggo Head Infant School in Portmore, St Catherine, and Holy Family Primary School in Kingston, was placed third.