11-year-old boy dies after being hit by car in Hanover

An 11-year-old boy died as a result of injuries he received when he was hit by a motor car along the Sandy Bay main road in Hanover on Thursday.

He has been identified as Damaine Simpson, otherwise called ‘Junior’ of Bogue Hill, St James.

The Sandy Bay Police report that about 3:30 p.m., Damaine was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a motor vehicle that was travelling towards Lucea.

He sustained injuries and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the motor vehicle was warned for prosecution.

His vehicle was also seized.

