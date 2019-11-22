Community stalwart bequeaths $13m to charity organisations

When it comes to giving back to the community, any action, big or small, can make a real difference. Phyllis Neita, a retired clerk of Lyssons in St Thomas, recently bequeathed $13 million to individuals and charitable organisations that impacted her life and those working to improve the lives of her fellow Jamaicans.

Neita, who migrated to the United Kingdom, worked with the railway, and following her retirement, returned to Jamaica in the 1990s. She worked closely with members of her community and was readily available to assist others when necessary. She died earlier this year.

The list of beneficiaries included The Heart Foundation of Jamaica, the Jamaica Cancer Society, Bustamante Hospital for Children, Arcadia Baptist Church, Horizon Home, Leith Hall Baptist Church, Leith Hall Baptist Women’s Federation, Garland House Children’s Home, Princess Margaret Hospital and the Jamaica Society for the Blind.

Other recipients included Sylvia Wright, Neita’s caregiver for a number of years, and members of her community, Charlton Barclay, Merrick Barclay, Maxine Barclay, Cynthia Wright and Redford Grossett.

John G. Leiba, managing partner of DunnCox, one of the oldest law firms in Jamaica and executors of Neita’s last will and testament, said her kind gesture should be an example to others to exemplify the true spirit of giving.

“She returned to Jamaica and was so thoughtful to give back to these individuals and entities. Her reach is far greater in terms of the number of persons that will benefit through these entities,” Leiba said.

For almost 20 years, Wright was Neita’s caregiver and close friend. “Anything she was doing she called me. If she got sick, she called me, and wherever I am and whatever I am doing, I would stop and go to her assistance,” Wright said.

“I am happy for what she has given to me. She was a good person to us and to the community. There was nothing that you would ask of her that she didn’t try to help,” Wright added.

Meanwhile, Norma Panton of the Horizon Home for the Aged said they were excited to receive the donation as they are in the process of refurbishing and expanding the facility.

“We are adding more rooms and an area where the residents can do exercise. The monies received are welcome, and we want to thank Misss Neita for this kind gesture,” Panton said.

