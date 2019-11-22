Cops glad for back-up from licensed firearm holders - ... As INDECOM fears make officers think twice before engaging

Handcuffed by fear of repercussions from probes by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) as they tackle criminals, some police officers have been quietly rooting for licensed firearm holders to keep gangsters at bay.

Speaking with The Gleaner, a number of cops said they “appreciate” when licensed firearm holders put an end to the reign of terror being carried out by gun-toting criminals across the island.

With Christmas fast approaching, there were even bold predictions that more criminals are expected to bite the dust at the hands of private gun holders.

“A now you a go hear bout dem. Is a thing every Christmas. You can look out for at least five or more to fall at the hands of licensed firearm holders. If INDECOM a investigate police fi do we work, a police a investigate license firearm holders, and we a encourage them to protect themselves and the ordinary citizens,” a senior officer told The Gleaner.

The policeman told our news team that lawmen are very wary of how they carry out their duties.

INDECOM, which probes actions by members of the security forces and other agents of the State, has been at loggerheads with the police force for years, with officers generally complaining that they are being unfairly treated in the probes. At the highest end, investigations could lead to criminal charges being levelled against officers, but the lengthy process between incidents and conviction or acquittal has also been draining officers mentally, with some opting to avoid confrontations to avoid the headache, The Gleaner understands.

Police officers have also complained that even though acquitted, a number of their colleagues’ reputations have been permanently damaged.

SHOOTING STATISTICS

Police statistics reveal that up to October 12, eleven persons were killed by licensed firearm holders this year. For the corresponding period for 2018, 2017, and 2016, there were 12, 17, and nine fatal shootings, respectively. This equates to more than 50 people being killed by licensed firearm holders in the past three years.

“Look at the most recent incident involving a private firearm holder. Four a dem hold up the man and try rob his bus. The man managed to kill three; he could have killed all four. While not all firearm holders will [be] brave when it come on to so many attackers, this man didn’t hesitate, and we commend him. It saved his life, and in the long run, the lives of law-abiding Jamaicans who would have came across them robbers at some other point,” one policeman told The Gleaner.

The incident mentioned by the police took place in November and is the second such reported incident since 2019 in which three men were killed by a licensed firearm holder. These men were not included in the statistics mentioned earlier.

The other incident took place in March on Port Henderson Road in Portmore, St Catherine, and one of the attackers killed, 30-year-old construction worker Isha Tomelin, was out on bail awaiting trial for murder.

“I am sure that the investigating officer who had that case against him (Tomelin) was happy even though the case had ended prematurely. He was a wrongdoer and while on bail continued to live a life of crime. He was cut down, thanks to the licensed firearm holder. So if police a get flak to cut them down, firearm holders are doing a good job keeping them in check,” a policewoman told The Gleaner.

INDECOM has insisted that it is not against police officers using the required force in the lawful execution of their duties as situations may require. The body, however, says it needs to ensure that police officers’ actions are justified and that they have not abused their power in the name of the State.

