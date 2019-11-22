Diary of a Ghetto Priest | A powerful alliance for life

Thank God there are bishops, pastors, and outstanding laypeople meeting with their church brothers and sisters to counter abortion and to respond to the needs of women who are pregnant and in distress.

I give thanks that the following are moving towards a union of hearts and mind in, which I know is of God:

n Most Reverend Kenneth Richards – Archbishop of Kingston

n Reverend Dr Peter Garth – Hope Gospel Assembly – chairman of the Jamaican Evangelical Alliance;

n Reverend Adinhair Jones – executive chairman of Church of God in Jamaica and immediate past president of the Jamaica Umbrella Group of Churches (JUGC);

n Bishop Alvin Bailey – chairman of JEA, Portmore Holiness Church, and bishop of the Holiness Church;

n Bishop Rowan Edwards – Lighthouse Assembly, Spanish Town Ministers’ Fraternal and 10,000 Men and Family March;

n Bishop Everton Thomas – the Jamaica Pentecostal Union, Emmanuel Apostolic Church;

n Bishop Delford Davis – Power of Faith and the Full Gospel Churches;

n Bishop Neville Owens – Love & Faith and the Independent Churches of Jamaica;

n Bishop Conrad Pitkin – Assemblies of God and president of the JUGC;

n Pastor Harry Walcott – Jamaica House of Prayer;

n Reverend George Lynch – district superintendent of Wesleyan Holiness Church;

n Dr Peter Burnett – St James Ministers’ Fraternal;

n Reverend Donovan Cole – Portmore Gospel Assembly;

n Dr Daniel Thomas – Love March Movement;

n Christina Milford – head of the Pregnancy Resource Centre of Jamaica.

Women are our hope against the culture of death. Love will disappear if a woman will pay to murder the baby in her womb – that’s the end of love!

I can’t bear the idea of a woman paying to murder the baby in her womb. It pains me, knowing how tender and loving Jamaican women are, including my own mother and the beautiful and kind women I have known throughout my life. Their love mitigates the harshness of life and the great struggles for existence in our beloved island.

I’d really rather die than see the womanhood – the femininity – lost in our Jamaican society. In many ways, our society is being destroyed in Jamaica because our women are replacing the manhood of Jamaica. Shame on our men for losing our masculinity in this era of feminism!

Father Richard Ho Lung is a Roman Catholic priest and founder of charity organisation Missionaries of the Poor.